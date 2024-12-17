Kennesaw State visits Santa Clara following Wooley’s 28-point game

Kennesaw State Owls (7-3) at Santa Clara Broncos (6-5)

Santa Clara, California; Wednesday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Kennesaw State plays Santa Clara after Adrian Wooley scored 28 points in Kennesaw State’s 81-77 victory against the Georgia State Panthers.

The Broncos are 2-2 on their home court. Santa Clara ranks ninth in the WCC with 14.3 assists per game led by Carlos Stewart averaging 2.5.

The Owls are 1-1 on the road. Kennesaw State is eighth in the CUSA scoring 32.2 points per game in the paint led by Wooley averaging 6.8.

Santa Clara averages 9.2 made 3-pointers per game, 3.2 more made shots than the 6.0 per game Kennesaw State allows. Kennesaw State averages 9.1 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.9 more makes per game than Santa Clara allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tyeree Bryan averages 2.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Broncos, scoring 9.3 points while shooting 47.6% from beyond the arc.

Simeon Cottle is shooting 37.5% from beyond the arc with 2.7 made 3-pointers per game for the Owls, while averaging 17 points and 3.4 assists.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press