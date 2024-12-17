Cal Poly hosts Denver following Koonce’s 32-point game

Denver Pioneers (6-7) at Cal Poly Mustangs (5-7, 0-2 Big West)

San Luis Obispo, California; Tuesday, 10 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Mustangs -10.5; over/under is 163

BOTTOM LINE: Cal Poly hosts Denver after Owen Koonce scored 32 points in Cal Poly’s 107-100 overtime loss to the San Jose State Spartans.

The Mustangs are 3-1 on their home court. Cal Poly has a 1-0 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Pioneers have gone 1-5 away from home. Denver has a 2-3 record against opponents over .500.

Cal Poly scores 83.2 points, 5.7 more per game than the 77.5 Denver allows. Denver averages 74.4 points per game, 10.6 fewer points than the 85.0 Cal Poly allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jarred Hyder is averaging 14.2 points for the Mustangs.

Nicholas Shogbonyo is scoring 14.1 points per game with 4.7 rebounds and 2.0 assists for the Pioneers.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mustangs: 5-5, averaging 84.7 points, 33.0 rebounds, 16.3 assists, 8.0 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 49.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 84.3 points per game.

Pioneers: 5-5, averaging 74.3 points, 26.6 rebounds, 13.1 assists, 6.5 steals and 1.3 blocks per game while shooting 42.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.9 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press