Oregon State Beavers face the Sacramento State Hornets on 3-game win streak

Sacramento State Hornets (2-8) at Oregon State Beavers (7-2)

Corvallis, Oregon; Tuesday, 10 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Beavers -19.5; over/under is 130.5

BOTTOM LINE: Oregon State will attempt to extend its three-game win streak with a victory against Sacramento State.

The Beavers are 7-1 on their home court. Oregon State is eighth in the WCC with 32.9 points per game in the paint led by Parsa Fallah averaging 10.4.

The Hornets have gone 1-4 away from home. Sacramento State has a 1-6 record against opponents over .500.

Oregon State makes 48.8% of its shots from the field this season, which is 7.8 percentage points higher than Sacramento State has allowed to its opponents (41.0%). Sacramento State has shot at a 43.1% clip from the field this season, 5.8 percentage points higher than the 37.3% shooting opponents of Oregon State have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Michael Rataj is shooting 49.0% and averaging 16.0 points for the Beavers.

Jacob Holt is scoring 15.9 points per game and averaging 6.3 rebounds for the Hornets.

By The Associated Press