UCSD visits Utah State following McGhie’s 21-point performance

UCSD Tritons (9-2, 2-0 Big West) at Utah State Aggies (10-0, 1-0 MWC)

Logan, Utah; Tuesday, 9 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Aggies -8.5; over/under is 150.5

BOTTOM LINE: UCSD faces Utah State after Tyler McGhie scored 21 points in UCSD’s 80-56 win against the Idaho Vandals.

The Aggies have gone 7-0 in home games. Utah State is 8-0 when it wins the turnover battle and averages 11.1 turnovers per game.

The Tritons have gone 2-1 away from home. UCSD is fourth in the Big West with 15.2 assists per game led by Hayden Gray averaging 3.0.

Utah State scores 87.6 points, 25.7 more per game than the 61.9 UCSD gives up. UCSD has shot at a 45.4% clip from the field this season, 3.2 percentage points above the 42.2% shooting opponents of Utah State have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ian Martinez is shooting 41.2% and averaging 18.1 points for the Aggies.

Aniwaniwa Tait-Jones is averaging 17 points and 5.6 rebounds for the Tritons.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press