Denver visits Cal Poly following Koonce’s 32-point outing

Denver Pioneers (6-7) at Cal Poly Mustangs (5-7, 0-2 Big West)

San Luis Obispo, California; Tuesday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Cal Poly hosts Denver after Owen Koonce scored 32 points in Cal Poly’s 107-100 overtime loss to the San Jose State Spartans.

The Mustangs have gone 3-1 in home games. Cal Poly is third in the Big West with 15.9 assists per game led by Jarred Hyder averaging 3.0.

The Pioneers are 1-5 on the road. Denver is 2-0 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

Cal Poly averages 10.3 made 3-pointers per game, 4.7 more made shots than the 5.6 per game Denver allows. Denver’s 43.4% shooting percentage from the field this season is 2.1 percentage points lower than Cal Poly has allowed to its opponents (45.5%).

TOP PERFORMERS: Hyder is shooting 33.3% from beyond the arc with 2.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Mustangs, while averaging 14.2 points.

Isaiah Addo-Ankrah is shooting 43.8% from beyond the arc with 2.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Pioneers, while averaging 9.6 points.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mustangs: 5-5, averaging 84.7 points, 33.0 rebounds, 16.3 assists, 8.0 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 49.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 84.3 points per game.

Pioneers: 5-5, averaging 74.3 points, 26.6 rebounds, 13.1 assists, 6.5 steals and 1.3 blocks per game while shooting 42.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.9 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press