Cal Poly visits Dugalic and No. 1 UCLA

Cal Poly Mustangs (4-5, 1-1 Big West) at UCLA Bruins (10-0, 1-0 Big Ten)

Los Angeles; Monday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 1 UCLA hosts Cal Poly after Angela Dugalic scored 22 points in UCLA’s 102-51 victory against the Long Beach State Beach.

The Bruins are 4-0 in home games. UCLA ranks fifth in college basketball with 47.6 points in the paint led by Lauren Betts averaging 16.2.

The Mustangs have gone 2-3 away from home. Cal Poly ranks fourth in the Big West shooting 31.1% from 3-point range.

UCLA scores 85.5 points, 23.1 more per game than the 62.4 Cal Poly gives up. Cal Poly has shot at a 39.8% rate from the field this season, 7.6 percentage points above the 32.2% shooting opponents of UCLA have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Betts is scoring 19.8 points per game and averaging 10.0 rebounds for the Bruins.

Annika Shah is averaging 14.2 points for the Mustangs.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press