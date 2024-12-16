McGhie leads UCSD against Utah State after 21-point game

UCSD Tritons (9-2, 2-0 Big West) at Utah State Aggies (10-0, 1-0 MWC)

Logan, Utah; Tuesday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UCSD visits Utah State after Tyler McGhie scored 21 points in UCSD’s 80-56 victory over the Idaho Vandals.

The Aggies have gone 7-0 in home games. Utah State is ninth in college basketball averaging 87.6 points and is shooting 49.0% from the field.

The Tritons are 2-1 on the road. UCSD ranks seventh in the Big West with 8.1 offensive rebounds per game led by Nordin Kapic averaging 1.8.

Utah State’s average of 8.3 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.6 fewer made shots on average than the 8.9 per game UCSD gives up. UCSD has shot at a 45.4% rate from the field this season, 3.2 percentage points greater than the 42.2% shooting opponents of Utah State have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ian Martinez is scoring 18.1 points per game and averaging 3.0 rebounds for the Aggies.

Aniwaniwa Tait-Jones is averaging 17 points and 5.6 rebounds for the Tritons.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

