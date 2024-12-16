Stanford hosts Jenkins and UTSA

UTSA Roadrunners (7-1) at Stanford Cardinal (7-3, 0-1 ACC)

Stanford, California; Monday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UTSA visits Stanford after Jordyn Jenkins scored 22 points in UTSA’s 79-36 victory over the Sam Houston Bearkats.

The Cardinal have gone 7-0 in home games. Stanford is third in the ACC scoring 83.2 points while shooting 48.5% from the field.

The Roadrunners are 2-1 in road games. UTSA leads the AAC with 14.5 offensive rebounds per game led by Idara Udo averaging 3.4.

Stanford averages 9.5 made 3-pointers per game, 3.6 more made shots than the 5.9 per game UTSA gives up. UTSA has shot at a 42.5% clip from the field this season, 3.8 percentage points higher than the 38.7% shooting opponents of Stanford have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Nunu Agara is scoring 18.2 points per game and averaging 7.1 rebounds for the Cardinal.

Jenkins is scoring 20.5 points per game and averaging 8.0 rebounds for the Roadrunners.

By The Associated Press