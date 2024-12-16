Cloudy
McGhee’s 36 lead Cal State Bakersfield over NAIA-member La Sierra 96-47

By AP News

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (AP) — Marvin McGhee’s 36 points led Cal State Bakersfield over La Sierra 96-47 on Sunday night.

McGhee added six rebounds and three steals for the Roadrunners (5-6). Jaden Alexander scored 18 points and added seven rebounds. Jemel Jones went 6 of 14 from the field (2 for 5 from 3-point range) to finish with 14 points.

Mark Boland finished with 10 points and two blocks for the Golden Eagles. David Odinigwe added nine points for La Sierra, a member of the NAIA. Anthony Montoya finished with five points and four assists.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

