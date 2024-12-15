USC faces Montana State following Claude’s 20-point outing

Montana State Bobcats (5-5) at USC Trojans (6-4, 1-1 Big Ten)

Los Angeles; Sunday, 8 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Trojans -9.5; over/under is 140.5

BOTTOM LINE: USC plays Montana State after Desmond Claude scored 20 points in USC’s 85-61 win against the Washington Huskies.

The Trojans have gone 5-2 at home. USC averages 73.2 points while outscoring opponents by 2.6 points per game.

The Bobcats have gone 1-4 away from home. Montana State has a 2-5 record against opponents above .500.

USC makes 47.5% of its shots from the field this season, which is 6.2 percentage points higher than Montana State has allowed to its opponents (41.3%). Montana State has shot at a 46.5% rate from the field this season, 1.8 percentage points above the 44.7% shooting opponents of USC have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Claude is shooting 50.5% and averaging 13.6 points for the Trojans.

Brandon Walker is averaging 14.3 points for the Bobcats.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press