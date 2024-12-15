Counter and Middle Tennessee host Cal Baptist

Cal Baptist Lancers (5-5) at Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders (7-3)

Murfreesboro, Tennessee; Monday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Middle Tennessee hosts Cal Baptist after Jlynn Counter scored 22 points in Middle Tennessee’s 82-79 loss to the Belmont Bruins.

The Blue Raiders are 3-1 in home games. Middle Tennessee ranks third in college basketball with 44.2 points in the paint led by Essam Mostafa averaging 11.2.

The Lancers are 0-2 on the road. Cal Baptist is seventh in the WAC with 21.4 defensive rebounds per game led by Kendal Coleman averaging 5.4.

Middle Tennessee scores 82.8 points, 5.7 more per game than the 77.1 Cal Baptist gives up. Cal Baptist scores 6.1 more points per game (77.4) than Middle Tennessee allows (71.3).

TOP PERFORMERS: Jestin Porter is scoring 16.9 points per game and averaging 2.1 rebounds for the Blue Raiders.

Dominique Daniels Jr. is averaging 21.7 points and 3.4 assists for the Lancers.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press