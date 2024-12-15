CSU Fullerton hosts Shogbonyo and Denver

Denver Pioneers (6-6) at CSU Fullerton Titans (3-8, 0-2 Big West)

Fullerton, California; Sunday, 5 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Titans -3.5; over/under is 138

BOTTOM LINE: Denver faces CSU Fullerton after Nicholas Shogbonyo scored 24 points in Denver’s 94-87 victory over the UC-Colorado Springs Mountain Lions.

The Titans are 2-1 in home games. CSU Fullerton has a 1-7 record against teams over .500.

The Pioneers are 1-4 on the road. Denver is 2-0 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

CSU Fullerton’s average of 4.2 made 3-pointers per game is 1.5 fewer made shots on average than the 5.7 per game Denver gives up. Denver has shot at a 43.8% clip from the field this season, 0.4 percentage points less than the 44.2% shooting opponents of CSU Fullerton have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Donovan Oday is averaging 11 points for the Titans.

DeAndre Craig is averaging 12.3 points and 3.7 assists for the Pioneers.

LAST 10 GAMES: Titans: 3-7, averaging 57.8 points, 28.4 rebounds, 9.0 assists, 4.7 steals and 1.5 blocks per game while shooting 38.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.4 points per game.

Pioneers: 5-5, averaging 74.9 points, 27.8 rebounds, 13.2 assists, 7.0 steals and 1.3 blocks per game while shooting 42.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.9 points.

By The Associated Press