Wichita State visits Loyola Marymount following Evans’ 32-point game

Wichita State Shockers (4-6) at Loyola Marymount Lions (6-1)

Los Angeles; Sunday, 5 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Loyola Marymount plays Wichita State after Naudia Evans scored 32 points in Loyola Marymount’s 82-71 win against the San Jose State Spartans.

The Lions have gone 3-0 in home games. Loyola Marymount is fifth in the WCC with 10.1 offensive rebounds per game led by Ali’a Matavao averaging 2.6.

The Shockers have gone 0-1 away from home. Wichita State ranks eighth in the AAC with 13.0 assists per game led by Taylor Jameson averaging 3.6.

Loyola Marymount makes 44.6% of its shots from the field this season, which is 3.1 percentage points higher than Wichita State has allowed to its opponents (41.5%). Wichita State averages 4.8 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.2 fewer made shots on average than the 6.0 per game Loyola Marymount gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Evans is scoring 15.6 points per game and averaging 6.4 rebounds for the Lions.

Jayla Murray is shooting 54.0% and averaging 10.7 points for the Shockers.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press