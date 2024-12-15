New Mexico hosts Brubaker and Pepperdine

Pepperdine Waves (5-3) at New Mexico Lobos (5-5)

Albuquerque, New Mexico; Sunday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Pepperdine visits New Mexico after Ella Brubaker scored 20 points in Pepperdine’s 60-58 win against the Nevada Wolf Pack.

The Lobos have gone 5-3 in home games.

The Waves are 2-3 on the road. Pepperdine is eighth in the WCC with 13.5 assists per game led by Makena Mastora averaging 2.4.

New Mexico scores 71.6 points, 7.5 more per game than the 64.1 Pepperdine allows. Pepperdine has shot at a 41.8% rate from the field this season, 1.7 percentage points above the 40.1% shooting opponents of New Mexico have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Viane Cumber is shooting 34.7% from beyond the arc with 2.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Lobos, while averaging 15.2 points and 6.1 rebounds.

Brubaker is averaging 12.4 points for the Waves.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press