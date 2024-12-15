UNLV knocks off Pacific 72-65

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Julian Rishwain’s 21 points helped UNLV defeat Pacific 72-65 on Saturday.

Rishwain went 7 of 11 from the field (5 for 7 from 3-point range) for the Rebels (5-4). Dedan Thomas Jr. added 16 points while going 7 of 16 (1 for 4 from 3-point range) while they also had five assists. Jaden Henley shot 2 of 5 from the field and 6 for 8 from the free-throw line to finish with 11 points.

The Tigers (5-7) were led by Elias Ralph, who recorded 19 points, 11 rebounds and two steals. Pacific also got 13 points from Elijah Fisher. Jazz Gardner had 12 points.

UNLV led Pacific at the half, 34-29, with Henley (seven points) its high scorer before the break. Rishwain scored 16 points in the second half to help lead UNLV to a seven-point victory.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press