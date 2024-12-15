Partly Cloudy
Deuce Turner scores 23 to lead UC Santa Barbara past Green Bay 83-66

By AP News

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. (AP) — Deuce Turner had 23 points in UC Santa Barbara’s 83-66 victory over Green Bay on Saturday night.

Turner went 9 of 15 from the field (3 for 7 from 3-point range) for the Gauchos (7-3). Kenny Pohto scored 19 points and added 10 rebounds. Jason Fontenet II had 13 rebounds to go with nine points.

The Phoenix (2-10) were led by Jeremiah Johnson with 18 points and nine rebounds. Preston Ruedinger added 13 points and seven rebounds. Anthony Roy scored 11. The loss was the Phoenix’s seventh in a row.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

