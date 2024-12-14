Cal hosts Northwestern State after Ola-Joseph’s 21-point game

Northwestern State Demons (5-5, 2-0 Southland) at California Golden Bears (6-4, 0-1 ACC)

Berkeley, California; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Golden Bears -14.5; over/under is 144.5

BOTTOM LINE: Cal hosts Northwestern State after Joshua Ola-Joseph scored 21 points in Cal’s 88-80 loss to the Cornell Big Red.

The Golden Bears have gone 5-2 at home. Cal ranks ninth in the ACC in rebounding averaging 33.9 rebounds. Lee Dort leads the Golden Bears with 6.8 boards.

The Demons are 2-4 on the road. Northwestern State has a 2-3 record in games decided by at least 10 points.

Cal’s average of 8.2 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.8 more made shots on average than the 7.4 per game Northwestern State allows. Northwestern State has shot at a 46.8% clip from the field this season, 0.9 percentage points less than the 47.7% shooting opponents of Cal have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Andrej Stojakovic averages 1.7 made 3-pointers per game for the Golden Bears, scoring 18.8 points while shooting 32.7% from beyond the arc.

Jon Sanders is averaging 13.3 points for the Demons.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press