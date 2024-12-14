Fresno State takes on San Diego, looks to break 5-game skid

San Diego Toreros (3-7) at Fresno State Bulldogs (3-7, 0-1 MWC)

Fresno, California; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bulldogs -5.5; over/under is 151

BOTTOM LINE: Fresno State enters the matchup against San Diego as losers of five games in a row.

The Bulldogs are 2-1 in home games. Fresno State gives up 80.4 points and has been outscored by 8.3 points per game.

The Toreros are 0-2 in road games. San Diego is 0-1 in games decided by less than 4 points.

Fresno State averages 72.1 points per game, 0.7 fewer points than the 72.8 San Diego gives up. San Diego averages 66.7 points per game, 13.7 fewer points than the 80.4 Fresno State gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Amar Augillard is scoring 14.2 points per game and averaging 2.5 rebounds for the Bulldogs.

Kjay Bradley Jr. averages 1.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Toreros, scoring 16.0 points while shooting 27.9% from beyond the arc.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press