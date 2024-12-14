UC Irvine visits Oregon State following Fallah’s 25-point outing

UC Irvine Anteaters (9-0, 1-0 Big West) at Oregon State Beavers (6-2)

Corvallis, Oregon; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Beavers -2.5; over/under is 136

BOTTOM LINE: Oregon State hosts UC Irvine after Parsa Fallah scored 25 points in Oregon State’s 78-62 win against the Idaho Vandals.

The Beavers have gone 6-1 at home. Oregon State scores 77.3 points and has outscored opponents by 18.7 points per game.

The Anteaters have gone 3-0 away from home. UC Irvine has a 7-0 record in games decided by 10 points or more.

Oregon State scores 77.3 points, 17.7 more per game than the 59.6 UC Irvine allows. UC Irvine scores 16.6 more points per game (75.2) than Oregon State gives up (58.6).

TOP PERFORMERS: Nate Kingz is shooting 56.3% from beyond the arc with 2.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Beavers, while averaging 12.1 points.

Bent Leuchten is scoring 15.3 points per game and averaging 8.8 rebounds for the Anteaters.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press