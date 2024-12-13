Cal Poly visits San Jose State after Koonce’s 25-point game

Cal Poly Mustangs (5-6, 0-2 Big West) at San Jose State Spartans (5-6, 0-1 MWC)

San Jose, California; Saturday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Cal Poly visits San Jose State after Owen Koonce scored 25 points in Cal Poly’s 102-91 loss to the CSU Northridge Matadors.

The Spartans are 1-2 on their home court. San Jose State ranks eighth in the MWC with 13.3 assists per game led by Donavan Yap averaging 3.3.

The Mustangs are 2-5 on the road. Cal Poly ranks fourth in the Big West scoring 32.7 points per game in the paint led by Koonce averaging 8.8.

San Jose State makes 46.9% of its shots from the field this season, which is 2.2 percentage points higher than Cal Poly has allowed to its opponents (44.7%). Cal Poly has shot at a 46.8% rate from the field this season, 2.3 percentage points higher than the 44.5% shooting opponents of San Jose State have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Josh Uduje is averaging 16.7 points for the Spartans.

Isaac Jessup averages 3.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Mustangs, scoring 14.3 points while shooting 46.8% from beyond the arc.

LAST 10 GAMES: Spartans: 5-5, averaging 77.2 points, 32.1 rebounds, 14.0 assists, 5.2 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 47.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.0 points per game.

Mustangs: 5-5, averaging 82.0 points, 32.6 rebounds, 15.6 assists, 7.8 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 47.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 82.7 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press