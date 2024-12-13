Patterson leads Northwestern State against Cal after 25-point outing

Northwestern State Demons (5-5, 2-0 Southland) at California Golden Bears (6-4, 0-1 ACC)

Berkeley, California; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Northwestern State visits Cal after Addison Patterson scored 25 points in Northwestern State’s 64-57 win against the Houston Christian Huskies.

The Golden Bears are 5-2 in home games. Cal averages 81.3 points while outscoring opponents by 4.0 points per game.

The Demons are 2-4 on the road. Northwestern State has a 2-3 record in games decided by 10 or more points.

Cal averages 81.3 points, 14.6 more per game than the 66.7 Northwestern State gives up. Northwestern State averages 73.7 points per game, 3.6 fewer than the 77.3 Cal gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Andrej Stojakovic averages 1.7 made 3-pointers per game for the Golden Bears, scoring 18.8 points while shooting 32.7% from beyond the arc.

Jon Sanders is averaging 13.3 points for the Demons.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press