Arizona Wildcats and the No. 24 UCLA Bruins meet in Phoenix, Arizona

UCLA Bruins (8-1, 2-0 Big Ten) vs. Arizona Wildcats (4-4, 0-1 Big 12)

Phoenix; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 24 UCLA and Arizona square off in Phoenix, Arizona.

The Wildcats have a 4-3 record in non-conference play. Arizona leads the Big 12 with 43.8 points in the paint led by Trey Townsend averaging 7.5.

The Bruins have a 6-1 record in non-conference games. UCLA scores 77.7 points and has outscored opponents by 22.6 points per game.

Arizona makes 46.6% of its shots from the field this season, which is 9.1 percentage points higher than UCLA has allowed to its opponents (37.5%). UCLA has shot at a 47.2% rate from the field this season, 7.0 percentage points higher than the 40.2% shooting opponents of Arizona have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Caleb Love is shooting 37.2% and averaging 14.1 points for the Wildcats.

Tyler Bilodeau is shooting 47.1% and averaging 13.3 points for the Bruins.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press