Oregon State hosts UC Irvine following Fallah’s 25-point performance

UC Irvine Anteaters (9-0, 1-0 Big West) at Oregon State Beavers (6-2)

Corvallis, Oregon; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Oregon State takes on UC Irvine after Parsa Fallah scored 25 points in Oregon State’s 78-62 win against the Idaho Vandals.

The Beavers are 6-1 in home games. Oregon State ranks eighth in the WCC with 25.0 defensive rebounds per game led by Michael Rataj averaging 6.9.

The Anteaters have gone 3-0 away from home. UC Irvine ranks sixth in the Big West with 8.2 offensive rebounds per game led by Bent Leuchten averaging 2.7.

Oregon State makes 49.1% of its shots from the field this season, which is 12.2 percentage points higher than UC Irvine has allowed to its opponents (36.9%). UC Irvine has shot at a 46.3% rate from the field this season, 8.9 percentage points greater than the 37.4% shooting opponents of Oregon State have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Nate Kingz averages 2.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Beavers, scoring 12.1 points while shooting 56.3% from beyond the arc.

Leuchten is averaging 15.3 points and 8.8 rebounds for the Anteaters.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press