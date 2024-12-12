Texas A&M plays USC for the Las Vegas Bowl

Las Vegas Bowl: Texas A&M (8-4) vs. USC (6-6), Dec. 27 at 10:30 p.m. EST.

BetMGM College Football Odds: Texas A&M by 2.5

KEY MATCHUP

The Aggies average 4.8 yards per rushing attempt (41st in the FBS), and the Trojans give up 4.5 per carry (84th in college football).

USC averages 291.7 passing yards per game (10th in the FBS) compared to the 226.9 per game Texas A&M allows (83rd in college football).

LAST GAME

Texas A&M was defeated by Texas 17-7. Marcel Reed threw for 146 yards on 16-of-23 attempts (69.6%) with no touchdowns and one interception. He also carried the ball 14 times for 60 yards. Amari Daniels carried the ball 13 times for 21 yards, adding one reception for zero yards. Terry Bussey had two receptions for 40 yards.

USC lost 49-35 to Notre Dame. Jayden Maiava led the Trojans with 360 yards on 27-of-48 passing (56.2%) for three touchdowns and one interception. He also carried the ball five times for 11 yards and two rushing touchdowns. Quinten Joyner had 83 rushing yards on 10 carries, adding one reception for 13 yards. Makai Lemon had nine receptions for 133 yards.

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Texas A&M: Reed has 1,572 passing yards (157.2 per game) while completing 61.1% of passes (121 for 198), with 12 touchdowns and four interceptions. He has 501 rushing yards and six rushing touchdowns, averaging 45.5 per game. Le’Veon Moss has 121 carries for 769 rushing yards (85.4 per game) and 10 touchdowns. He also has 10 catches for 141 yards. Noah Thomas has 545 receiving yards (45.4 per game) on 34 catches with six touchdowns.

USC: Miller Moss has 2,555 passing yards (283.9 per game) while completing 64.4% of passes (233 for 362), with 18 touchdowns and nine interceptions. Jo’Quavious Marks has 198 carries for 1,133 rushing yards (94.4 yards per game) and nine touchdowns. He also has 47 catches for 321 yards. Lemon has 46 receptions for 665 yards (55.4 per game) and has three touchdowns.

FACTS & FIGURES

Texas A&M has outscored opponents by 9.1 points per game this season, and USC has outscored opponents by 6.3 per game.

Texas A&M is totaling 203.5 passing yards per game offensively this season (93rd in college football), and is surrendering 226.9 passing yards per game (83rd) on the defensive side of the ball.

USC ranks 81st in college football with 148.7 rushing yards per game on offense, and it ranks 54th with 140.8 rushing yards allowed per game on defense.

By The Associated Press