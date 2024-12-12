Hawaii Bowl pits San Jose State against South Florida

Hawaii Bowl: South Florida (6-6) vs. San Jose State (7-5), Dec. 24 at 8 p.m. EST.

BetMGM College Football Odds: San Jose State by 2.5

KEY MATCHUP

The Bulls’ defense gives up 278.7 yards through the air per game (128th in the FBS). The Spartans’ 325.3 passing yards per game is fifth in college football.

South Florida has the 29th-ranked rushing offense in the FBS (191.3 yards per game), and will be facing the 79th-ranked defense in that category, as San Jose State allows 156.3 per game.

LAST GAME

San Jose State won 34-31 over Stanford. Walker Eget led the Spartans with 385 yards on 33-of-49 passing (67.3%) for four touchdowns and one interception. Lamar Radcliffe had 43 rushing yards on seven carries. Nick Nash had eight receptions for 91 yards and two touchdowns.

South Florida fell 35-28 to Rice. Bryce Archie passed for 227 yards on 19-of-35 attempts (54.3%) with one touchdown and one interception. He also carried the ball 10 times for 21 yards. Nay’Quan Wright carried the ball six times for 35 yards and scored one touchdown. Sean Atkins put up 110 yards on seven catches with one touchdown.

PLAYERS TO WATCH

San Jose State: Eget has 2,224 passing yards (185.3 per game) while completing 57.4% of passes (155 for 270), with 11 touchdowns and nine interceptions. Floyd Chalk IV has 139 carries for 661 rushing yards (55.1 yards per game) and nine touchdowns. He also has five catches for 49 yards. Nash is second in college football with 1,382 receiving yards (115.2 per game) on 104 catches with 16 touchdowns (second in CFB).

South Florida: Archie has 1,679 passing yards (139.9 per game) while completing 58% of passes (148 for 255), with nine touchdowns and nine interceptions. He has 137 rushing yards and two rushing touchdowns, averaging 11.4 per game. Kelley Joiner Jr. has 110 carries for 766 rushing yards (63.8 yards per game) and 11 touchdowns. He also has eight catches for 80 yards and two touchdowns. Atkins has 695 receiving yards (57.9 per game) on 69 catches with two touchdowns.

FACTS & FIGURES

San Jose State has outscored opponents by 1.1 points per game this season, and South Florida has outscored opponents by 2.4 per game.

With 27 forced turnovers (second in college football) against 28 committed (132nd in college football), San Jose State’s minus 1 turnover margin ranks 67th in college football.

In terms of points scored South Florida ranks 43rd in college football (31.4 points per game), and it is 98th on the other side of the ball (29 points allowed per contest).

By The Associated Press