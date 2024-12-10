Askew leads Long Beach State against San Diego after 28-point game

Long Beach State Beach (3-8, 2-0 Big West) at San Diego Toreros (3-6)

San Diego; Tuesday, 10 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Toreros -4.5; over/under is 137.5

BOTTOM LINE: Long Beach State takes on San Diego after Devin Askew scored 28 points in Long Beach State’s 76-68 win over the Hawaii Rainbow Warriors.

The Toreros are 3-4 in home games. San Diego is 1-4 against opponents over .500.

The Beach have gone 1-3 away from home. Long Beach State has a 2-5 record in games decided by 10 or more points.

San Diego averages 66.3 points per game, 4.4 fewer points than the 70.7 Long Beach State allows. Long Beach State averages 6.8 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.0 fewer made shot on average than the 7.8 per game San Diego gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kjay Bradley Jr. averages 1.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Toreros, scoring 15.7 points while shooting 27.5% from beyond the arc.

Askew is averaging 17.7 points, 3.9 assists and two steals for the Beach.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press