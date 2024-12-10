Stojakovic leads Cal against Cornell after 25-point outing

Cornell Big Red (6-3) at California Golden Bears (6-3, 0-1 ACC)

Berkeley, California; Tuesday, 10 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Golden Bears -8.5; over/under is 166.5

BOTTOM LINE: Cal hosts Cornell after Andrej Stojakovic scored 25 points in Cal’s 89-81 loss to the Stanford Cardinal.

The Golden Bears have gone 5-1 in home games. Cal scores 81.4 points while outscoring opponents by 5.3 points per game.

The Big Red are 3-2 on the road. Cornell is the best team in the Ivy League scoring 16.6 fast break points per game.

Cal makes 47.4% of its shots from the field this season, which is 5.2 percentage points higher than Cornell has allowed to its opponents (42.2%). Cornell has shot at a 48.6% clip from the field this season, 1.1 percentage points higher than the 47.5% shooting opponents of Cal have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Stojakovic averages 1.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Golden Bears, scoring 19.4 points while shooting 33.3% from beyond the arc.

Nazir Williams is averaging 13.1 points and 3.3 assists for the Big Red.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press