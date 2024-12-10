Daniels leads Cal Baptist against No. 23 San Diego State after 33-point game

Cal Baptist Lancers (5-4) at San Diego State Aztecs (6-2, 1-0 MWC)

San Diego; Wednesday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Cal Baptist visits No. 23 San Diego State after Dominique Daniels Jr. scored 33 points in Cal Baptist’s 74-59 loss to the UCF Knights.

The Aztecs have gone 3-1 at home. San Diego State has a 1-0 record in one-possession games.

The Lancers are 0-1 on the road. Cal Baptist ranks eighth in the WAC shooting 30.5% from 3-point range.

San Diego State scores 75.0 points per game, 1.7 fewer points than the 76.7 Cal Baptist allows. Cal Baptist has shot at a 43.8% clip from the field this season, 9.2 percentage points above the 34.6% shooting opponents of San Diego State have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Nicholas Boyd is shooting 40.2% and averaging 12.6 points for the Aztecs.

Daniels is shooting 38.6% and averaging 21.7 points for the Lancers.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press