Fresno State faces BYU, seeks to end 4-game skid

Fresno State Bulldogs (3-6, 0-1 MWC) at BYU Cougars (6-2)

Provo, Utah; Wednesday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Fresno State aims to stop its four-game losing streak with a victory over BYU.

The Cougars have gone 5-0 at home. BYU is sixth in the Big 12 with 25.5 defensive rebounds per game led by Keba Keita averaging 6.1.

The Bulldogs are 1-3 in road games. Fresno State ranks sixth in the MWC with 35.0 rebounds per game led by Elijah Price averaging 8.6.

BYU makes 46.8% of its shots from the field this season, which is 2.5 percentage points higher than Fresno State has allowed to its opponents (44.3%). Fresno State averages 5.8 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.8 fewer made shots on average than the 8.6 per game BYU allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Egor Demin is shooting 49.3% and averaging 13.3 points for the Cougars.

Amar Augillard averages 1.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Bulldogs, scoring 14.4 points while shooting 24.2% from beyond the arc.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press