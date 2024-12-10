Fresno State visits No. 5 USC after Watkins’ 21-point showing

Fresno State Bulldogs (7-3) at USC Trojans (8-1, 1-0 Big Ten)

Los Angeles; Tuesday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 5 USC takes on Fresno State after JuJu Watkins scored 21 points in USC’s 66-53 victory over the Oregon Ducks.

The Trojans are 4-1 in home games. USC has a 7-1 record in games decided by 10 points or more.

The Bulldogs are 1-1 in road games. Fresno State scores 66.4 points while outscoring opponents by 4.0 points per game.

USC makes 46.9% of its shots from the field this season, which is 7.9 percentage points higher than Fresno State has allowed to its opponents (39.0%). Fresno State averages 8.7 made 3-pointers per game this season, 3.7 more made shots on average than the 5.0 per game USC gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Watkins is shooting 46.9% and averaging 25.0 points for the Trojans.

Mia Jacobs is averaging 18.8 points, 10.9 rebounds and 2.7 steals for the Bulldogs.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press