Cunningham and Arizona host CSU Bakersfield

CSU Bakersfield Roadrunners (0-8, 0-2 Big West) at Arizona Wildcats (7-4)

Tucson, Arizona; Tuesday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Arizona faces CSU Bakersfield after Breya Cunningham scored 20 points in Arizona’s 69-66 loss to the Grand Canyon Antelopes.

The Wildcats have gone 5-1 at home. Arizona scores 71.3 points and has outscored opponents by 10.4 points per game.

The Roadrunners are 0-4 on the road. CSU Bakersfield has a 0-5 record against teams over .500.

Arizona makes 44.7% of its shots from the field this season, which is 4.3 percentage points higher than CSU Bakersfield has allowed to its opponents (40.4%). CSU Bakersfield’s 32.3% shooting percentage from the field this season is 4.2 percentage points lower than Arizona has allowed to its opponents (36.5%).

TOP PERFORMERS: Jada Williams is averaging 11.1 points and 2.3 steals for the Wildcats.

Alli Dioli is scoring 8.4 points per game and averaging 4.3 rebounds for the Roadrunners.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press