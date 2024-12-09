Watkins leads No. 6 USC against Fresno State after 21-point game

Fresno State Bulldogs (7-3) at USC Trojans (8-1, 1-0 Big Ten)

Los Angeles; Tuesday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 6 USC hosts Fresno State after JuJu Watkins scored 21 points in USC’s 66-53 win against the Oregon Ducks.

The Trojans have gone 4-1 at home. USC scores 85.8 points and has outscored opponents by 31.9 points per game.

The Bulldogs have gone 1-1 away from home. Fresno State is seventh in the MWC scoring 66.4 points per game and is shooting 38.5%.

USC’s average of 7.4 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.8 more made shots on average than the 6.6 per game Fresno State allows. Fresno State averages 8.7 made 3-pointers per game this season, 3.7 more made shots on average than the 5.0 per game USC gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Watkins is scoring 25.0 points per game and averaging 5.8 rebounds for the Trojans.

Mariah Elohim is shooting 34.8% from beyond the arc with 2.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Bulldogs, while averaging 10.4 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press