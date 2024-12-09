Askew leads Long Beach State against San Diego after 28-point game

Long Beach State Beach (3-8, 2-0 Big West) at San Diego Toreros (3-6)

San Diego; Tuesday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Long Beach State visits San Diego after Devin Askew scored 28 points in Long Beach State’s 76-68 win against the Hawaii Rainbow Warriors.

The Toreros are 3-4 in home games. San Diego is 1-3 when it has fewer turnovers than its opponents and averages 13.9 turnovers per game.

The Beach have gone 1-3 away from home. Long Beach State ranks ninth in the Big West with 10.8 assists per game led by Askew averaging 3.9.

San Diego is shooting 40.6% from the field this season, 3.6 percentage points lower than the 44.2% Long Beach State allows to opponents. Long Beach State has shot at a 41.9% rate from the field this season, 0.8 percentage points less than the 42.7% shooting opponents of San Diego have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kjay Bradley Jr. is shooting 27.5% from beyond the arc with 1.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Toreros, while averaging 15.7 points, 3.4 assists and 2.2 steals.

Askew is averaging 17.7 points, 3.9 assists and two steals for the Beach.

