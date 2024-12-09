College Football Playoff: Who has the best odds to win the title?

The first 12-team College Football Playoff field was revealed on Sunday.

Undefeated Oregon earned the top seed, while SMU beat out Alabama for the 12th and final spot.

Oregon, Georgia, Boise State and Arizona State are the top four seeds and get byes, which were guaranteed to the four highest-ranked conference champions.

The first-round matchups have Clemson at Texas, SMU at Penn State, Indiana at Notre Dame and Tennessee at Ohio State.

Regarding national championship odds at the BetMGM Sportsbook, Oregon has the best at +325, followed by Georgia at +350, Texas at +375, Ohio State at +450 and Penn State at +700.

Here are the odds for all 12 teams:

Oregon +325

Georgia +350

Texas +375

Ohio State +450

Penn State +700

Notre Dame +1200

Tennessee +2500

SMU +3500

Clemson +4000

Arizona St. +4000

Indiana +5000

Boise State +5000

By RYAN HANNABLE of BetMGM Sportsbook