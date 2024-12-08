Shelstad leads No. 12 Oregon against UCLA after 24-point performance

UCLA Bruins (7-1, 1-0 Big Ten) at Oregon Ducks (9-0, 1-0 Big Ten)

Eugene, Oregon; Sunday, 6 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Ducks -3.5; over/under is 140.5

BOTTOM LINE: No. 12 Oregon hosts UCLA after Jackson Shelstad scored 24 points in Oregon’s 68-60 win against the USC Trojans.

The Ducks have gone 4-0 at home. Oregon is ninth in the Big Ten scoring 79.9 points while shooting 45.4% from the field.

The Bruins play their first true road game after going 7-1 to start the season. UCLA is 7-0 in games decided by 10 points or more.

Oregon makes 45.4% of its shots from the field this season, which is 9.3 percentage points higher than UCLA has allowed to its opponents (36.1%). UCLA has shot at a 47.4% rate from the field this season, 8.1 percentage points greater than the 39.3% shooting opponents of Oregon have averaged.

The Ducks and Bruins match up Sunday for the first time in Big Ten play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Nate Bittle is shooting 51.7% and averaging 13.6 points for the Ducks.

Tyler Bilodeau is averaging 14.1 points and 6.1 rebounds for the Bruins.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press