Boise State puts home win streak on the line against San Diego

San Diego Toreros (3-4) at Boise State Broncos (8-2)

Boise, Idaho; Sunday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Boise State will try to keep its six-game home win streak intact when the Broncos play San Diego.

The Broncos are 6-0 on their home court. Boise State is fourth in the MWC at limiting opponent scoring, allowing 58.2 points while holding opponents to 37.9% shooting.

The Toreros have gone 1-2 away from home. San Diego ranks fourth in the WCC with 14.9 assists per game led by Ava Ranson averaging 3.0.

Boise State averages 8.1 made 3-pointers per game, 2.7 more made shots than the 5.4 per game San Diego allows. San Diego has shot at a 43.3% rate from the field this season, 5.4 percentage points greater than the 37.9% shooting opponents of Boise State have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tatum Thompson is scoring 10.9 points per game and averaging 5.2 rebounds for the Broncos.

Kylie Horstmeyer is scoring 12.9 points per game and averaging 4.4 rebounds for the Toreros.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press