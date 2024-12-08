Kapic scores 25 as UCSD downs CSU Bakersfield 81-60

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Nordin Kapic’s 25 points helped UC San Diego defeat Cal State Bakersfield 81-60 on Saturday.

Kapic had three steals for the Tritons (8-2, 2-0 Big West Conference). Hayden Gray scored 11 points, shooting 4 for 8, including 1 for 5 from beyond the arc. Tyler McGhie went 3 of 8 from the field (1 for 5 from 3-point range) to finish with nine points. The Tritons picked up their sixth straight victory.

The Roadrunners (4-6, 0-2) were led in scoring by CJ Hardy, who finished with 11 points and three steals. Corey Stephenson added 10 points and seven rebounds for CSU Bakersfield. Marvin McGhee finished with eight points.

