Stanford visits Cal following Stojakovic’s 26-point game

Stanford Cardinal (7-2) at California Golden Bears (6-2)

Berkeley, California; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Golden Bears -2.5; over/under is 150

BOTTOM LINE: Cal takes on Stanford after Andrej Stojakovic scored 26 points in Cal’s 98-93 loss to the Missouri Tigers.

The Golden Bears have gone 5-0 at home. Cal is eighth in the ACC with 10.3 offensive rebounds per game led by Lee Dort averaging 2.8.

The Cardinal have gone 1-0 away from home. Stanford is eighth in the ACC scoring 79.2 points per game and is shooting 44.2%.

Cal averages 7.8 made 3-pointers per game, 2.2 more made shots than the 5.6 per game Stanford gives up. Stanford’s 44.2% shooting percentage from the field this season is 2.6 percentage points lower than Cal has allowed to its opponents (46.8%).

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Stojakovic is shooting 44.7% and averaging 18.8 points for the Golden Bears.

Maxime Raynaud is scoring 22.3 points per game and averaging 12.2 rebounds for the Cardinal.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press