UC Davis hosts UCSB following Swenson’s 21-point game

UCSB Gauchos (6-2, 0-1 Big West) at UC Davis Aggies (4-4, 1-0 Big West)

Davis, California; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Gauchos -3.5; over/under is 143

BOTTOM LINE: UCSB takes on UC Davis after Stephan D. Swenson scored 21 points in UCSB’s 84-76 loss to the UCSD Tritons.

The Aggies are 2-1 on their home court. UC Davis allows 75.4 points and has been outscored by 5.3 points per game.

The Gauchos are 0-1 against conference opponents. UCSB is sixth in the Big West with 8.5 offensive rebounds per game led by Kenny Pohto averaging 2.5.

UC Davis makes 41.9% of its shots from the field this season, which is 4.3 percentage points higher than UCSB has allowed to its opponents (37.6%). UCSB has shot at a 50.6% rate from the field this season, 6.3 percentage points above the 44.3% shooting opponents of UC Davis have averaged.

The Aggies and Gauchos meet Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Leo DeBruhl is shooting 48.6% from beyond the arc with 2.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Aggies, while averaging 10.8 points.

Swenson averages 2.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Gauchos, scoring 11.6 points while shooting 47.6% from beyond the arc.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press