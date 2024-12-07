Cloudy
UCLA transfer guard Charlisse Leger-Walker takes medical redshirt and will return for 2025-26 season

By AP News

LOS ANGELES (AP) — UCLA transfer guard Charlisse Leger-Walker will sit out the rest of this season for the top-ranked Bruins while continuing to recover from a torn ACL she sustained in January.

Leger-Walker will use a medical redshirt and return for the 2025-26 season, coach Cori Close said Friday.

The graduate student tore her ACL on Jan. 28 against UCLA while playing for her former team, Washington State. She missed the final month and a half of last season, but was named to the All-Pac-12 team.

“I had hoped I would be competing with the Bruins this season, but I’ve decided I need more time to get back,” Leger-Walker said. “I am looking forward to getting fully healthy, training at an elite level, and coming back to the court next year.”

