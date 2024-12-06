Stojakovic and Cal host Stanford

Stanford Cardinal (7-2) at California Golden Bears (6-2)

Berkeley, California; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Cal plays Stanford after Andrej Stojakovic scored 26 points in Cal’s 98-93 loss to the Missouri Tigers.

The Golden Bears have gone 5-0 in home games. Cal scores 81.5 points and has outscored opponents by 7.0 points per game.

The Cardinal are 1-0 on the road. Stanford averages 9.1 turnovers per game and is 6-1 when turning the ball over less than opponents.

Cal makes 48.2% of its shots from the field this season, which is 4.4 percentage points higher than Stanford has allowed to its opponents (43.8%). Stanford averages 79.2 points per game, 4.7 more than the 74.5 Cal allows to opponents.

The Golden Bears and Cardinal square off Saturday for the first time in ACC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Stojakovic is scoring 18.8 points per game and averaging 5.1 rebounds for the Golden Bears.

Benny Gealer is shooting 38.1% from beyond the arc with 1.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Cardinal, while averaging 8.3 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press