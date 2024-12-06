Robinson leads Fresno State against Santa Clara after 20-point game

Fresno State Bulldogs (3-5, 0-1 MWC) at Santa Clara Broncos (4-5)

Santa Clara, California; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Fresno State visits Santa Clara after Mykell Robinson scored 20 points in Fresno State’s 84-62 loss to the San Diego State Aztecs.

The Broncos have gone 1-2 at home. Santa Clara ranks ninth in the WCC with 13.3 assists per game led by Carlos Stewart averaging 2.2.

The Bulldogs have gone 1-2 away from home. Fresno State has a 1-3 record in games decided by 10 or more points.

Santa Clara averages 75.0 points per game, 3.5 fewer points than the 78.5 Fresno State gives up. Fresno State averages 5.8 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.4 fewer made shots on average than the 8.2 per game Santa Clara allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Elijah Mahi is shooting 51.1% and averaging 12.7 points for the Broncos.

Amar Augillard is scoring 16.0 points per game and averaging 2.5 rebounds for the Bulldogs.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press