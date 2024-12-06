Loyola Marymount hosts Nevada in non-conference action

Nevada Wolf Pack (6-2) at Loyola Marymount Lions (3-4)

Los Angeles; Saturday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Will Johnston and Loyola Marymount host Nick Davidson and Nevada in non-conference action.

The Lions are 1-2 in home games. Loyola Marymount is sixth in the WCC in rebounding with 34.9 rebounds. Jevon Porter leads the Lions with 8.0 boards.

The Wolf Pack play their first true road game after going 6-2 with a 2-1 record in neutral-site games to start the season. Nevada averages 10.9 turnovers per game and is 2-0 when turning the ball over less than opponents.

Loyola Marymount averages 71.1 points, 5.5 more per game than the 65.6 Nevada gives up. Nevada averages 7.4 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.3 fewer made shots on average than the 8.7 per game Loyola Marymount allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Johnston averages 2.7 made 3-pointers per game for the Lions, scoring 14.9 points while shooting 38.8% from beyond the arc.

Kobe Sanders is scoring 16.4 points per game and averaging 3.5 rebounds for the Wolf Pack.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press