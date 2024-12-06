Grambling faces Pepperdine on 5-game road slide

Grambling Tigers (2-5) at Pepperdine Waves (3-6)

Malibu, California; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Grambling visits Pepperdine looking to stop its five-game road skid.

The Waves are 2-1 on their home court. Pepperdine ranks ninth in the WCC with 31.6 points per game in the paint led by Boubacar Coulibaly averaging 6.7.

The Tigers are 0-5 on the road. Grambling is 2-3 in games decided by 10 or more points.

Pepperdine’s average of 6.3 made 3-pointers per game this season is the same per game average that Grambling gives up. Grambling has shot at a 46.6% clip from the field this season, 5.1 percentage points higher than the 41.5% shooting opponents of Pepperdine have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Stefan Todorovic is scoring 18.6 points per game with 5.4 rebounds and 2.0 assists for the Waves.

Antwan Barnett is shooting 53.6% and averaging 14.3 points for the Tigers.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press