Tait-Jones leads UCSD against CSU Bakersfield after 22-point game

CSU Bakersfield Roadrunners (4-5, 0-1 Big West) at UCSD Tritons (7-2, 1-0 Big West)

San Diego; Saturday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UCSD hosts CSU Bakersfield after Aniwaniwa Tait-Jones scored 22 points in UCSD’s 84-76 win against the UCSB Gauchos.

The Tritons are 3-1 in home games. UCSD scores 78.3 points while outscoring opponents by 15.5 points per game.

The Roadrunners are 0-1 against Big West opponents. CSU Bakersfield is sixth in the Big West scoring 28.7 points per game in the paint led by Corey Stephenson averaging 8.0.

UCSD makes 45.1% of its shots from the field this season, which is 2.6 percentage points higher than CSU Bakersfield has allowed to its opponents (42.5%). CSU Bakersfield has shot at a 44.8% rate from the field this season, 3.4 percentage points higher than the 41.4% shooting opponents of UCSD have averaged.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tait-Jones is shooting 54.3% and averaging 17.6 points for the Tritons.

Marvin McGhee is shooting 29.5% from beyond the arc with 2.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Roadrunners, while averaging 11.6 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press