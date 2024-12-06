Askew scores 16, Long Beach State takes down Cal State Fullerton 73-56

FULLERTON, Calif. (AP) — Devin Askew’s 16 points helped Long Beach State defeat Cal State Fullerton 73-56 on Thursday.

Askew had six rebounds and three steals for the Beach (2-8, 1-0 Big West Conference). Kam Martin scored 11 points while going 4 of 8 (3 for 6 from 3-point range). TJ Wainwright shot 4 for 10 to finish with 10 points. The Beach ended an eight-game slide with the win.

Kendrick De Luna finished with 10 points for the Titans (2-7, 0-1). CSU Fullerton also got nine points and seven rebounds from Kobe Young. John Square Jr. finished with nine points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press