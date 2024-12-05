San Francisco hosts Jimerson and Saint Louis

Saint Louis Billikens (5-2) at San Francisco Dons (6-2)

San Francisco; Thursday, 10 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Dons -9; over/under is 151.5

BOTTOM LINE: Saint Louis faces San Francisco after Gibson Jimerson scored 21 points in Saint Louis’ 74-66 victory against the Jackson State Tigers.

The Dons have gone 5-0 in home games. San Francisco averages 78.4 points and has outscored opponents by 15.5 points per game.

The Billikens play their first true road game after going 5-2 to begin the season. Saint Louis scores 80.1 points and has outscored opponents by 7.1 points per game.

San Francisco makes 49.0% of its shots from the field this season, which is 7.4 percentage points higher than Saint Louis has allowed to its opponents (41.6%). Saint Louis averages 17.2 more points per game (80.1) than San Francisco gives up (62.9).

TOP PERFORMERS: Marcus Williams averages 2.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Dons, scoring 11.6 points while shooting 47.2% from beyond the arc.

Jimerson is scoring 19.4 points per game and averaging 3.7 rebounds for the Billikens.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press