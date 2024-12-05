Long Beach State takes on CSU Fullerton, aims to halt 8-game slide

Long Beach State Beach (1-8) at CSU Fullerton Titans (2-6)

Fullerton, California; Thursday, 10 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Titans -5.5; over/under is 127.5

BOTTOM LINE: Long Beach State heads into the matchup against CSU Fullerton as losers of eight straight games.

The Titans have gone 1-0 at home. CSU Fullerton is 1-2 when it turns the ball over less than its opponents and averages 12.6 turnovers per game.

The Beach are 0-3 on the road. Long Beach State averages 13.8 turnovers per game and is 1-2 when committing fewer turnovers than opponents.

CSU Fullerton’s average of 4.5 made 3-pointers per game is 2.8 fewer made shots on average than the 7.3 per game Long Beach State gives up. Long Beach State averages 6.6 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.8 fewer made shots on average than the 8.4 per game CSU Fullerton allows.

The Titans and Beach square off Thursday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Donovan Oday is shooting 34.2% and averaging 10.9 points for the Titans.

Devin Askew is averaging 16.8 points and 3.7 assists for the Beach.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press