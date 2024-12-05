UCSD faces UCSB on 4-game win streak

UCSD Tritons (6-2) at UCSB Gauchos (6-1)

Santa Barbara, California; Thursday, 10 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Gauchos -2.5; over/under is 138.5

BOTTOM LINE: UCSD is looking to continue its four-game win streak with a victory over UCSB.

The Gauchos are 4-1 in home games. UCSB is sixth in the Big West with 8.9 offensive rebounds per game led by Kenny Pohto averaging 2.7.

The Tritons have gone 0-1 away from home. UCSD ranks third in the Big West giving up 61.1 points while holding opponents to 40.2% shooting.

UCSB averages 10.7 made 3-pointers per game, 2.3 more made shots than the 8.4 per game UCSD allows. UCSD averages 10.4 made 3-pointers per game this season, 3.8 more made shots on average than the 6.6 per game UCSB allows.

The Gauchos and Tritons face off Thursday for the first time in Big West play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jason Fontenet II is scoring 13.6 points per game and averaging 5.7 rebounds for the Gauchos.

Tyler McGhie is shooting 42.3% from beyond the arc with 3.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Tritons, while averaging 18.5 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press