UC Riverside visits Adams and CSU Northridge

UC Riverside Highlanders (4-4) at CSU Northridge Matadors (6-2)

Northridge, California; Thursday, 10 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Matadors -5.5; over/under is 150.5

BOTTOM LINE: CSU Northridge plays UC Riverside after Marcus Adams Jr. scored 21 points in CSU Northridge’s 72-69 overtime victory over the Montana State Bobcats.

The Matadors are 1-0 in home games. CSU Northridge has a 1-0 record in one-possession games.

The Highlanders are 2-4 on the road. UC Riverside ranks sixth in the Big West with 34.3 rebounds per game led by Jack Whitbourn averaging 5.9.

CSU Northridge scores 81.9 points, 6.9 more per game than the 75.0 UC Riverside allows. UC Riverside has shot at a 41.0% clip from the field this season, 4.3 percentage points greater than the 36.7% shooting opponents of CSU Northridge have averaged.

The Matadors and Highlanders square off Thursday for the first time in Big West play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Adams averages 1.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Matadors, scoring 16.0 points while shooting 37.1% from beyond the arc.

Barrington Hargress is scoring 18.8 points per game and averaging 1.8 rebounds for the Highlanders.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press